How GTF institute is building a learning ecosystem for traders

How GTF Institute Is Building a Learning Ecosystem for Stock Market Traders Learning about the stock market is not just about understanding charts or finding stocks to trade. Traders also need to understand market behaviour, develop their analytical skills, manage risk, and keep improving their knowledge. However, with so much information available online, knowing where to start and what to learn next can be confusing. How GTF Institute Is Building a Learning Ecosystem for Stock Market Traders GTF A Stock Market Institute brings together different resources to support this learning journey. From free educational content on YouTube to advanced trading courses, mentorship, analytical tools, and continued learning through GTF LMS, its ecosystem offers several ways to explore stock market education. With a community of over 500,000 learners and more than 40,000 certified traders, GTF Institute has built a broad learning environment around its educational programmes and resources. Each offering serves a different purpose, helping learners explore concepts, practise their analysis, and continue developing their understanding of the market. Starting With Free Stock Market Education on YouTube

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For beginners, the first challenge is often knowing where to start. Before enrolling in a paid programme, many learners want to understand the basics and decide whether a particular learning approach suits them. GTF Institute offers the Trading in the Zone Elementary course for free on YouTube. The course introduces learners to foundational trading concepts and the demand and supply framework. Free access allows beginners to start learning without paying for a course. They can explore the concepts, understand the basics of the framework, and decide what they want to study further. However, foundational knowledge is only the beginning. As learners become more familiar with market analysis, they may want to explore advanced concepts, attend structured classes, or access additional educational resources. This is where the paid courses and other offerings within the GTF ecosystem become relevant. Trading in the Zone PRO Course: Recorded Learning With Additional Benefits

Trading in the Zone PRO Course:

After completing the elementary course, learners who want to explore the Trading in the Zone framework further can consider the Trading in the Zone PRO Course. It provides access to the latest course recordings, making it suitable for those who prefer learning at their own pace. The course offers six months of access to the recordings. Along with the lessons, learners receive several additional benefits that support their learning journey. Course fee: ₹25,000 + GST, bringing the total to ₹29,500. What does the TIZ PRO Course include? The course benefits include: Lifetime mentorship support: Educational guidance, doubt resolution, and support with reviewing trading decisions.

GTF Indicator: Lifetime access to support chart analysis and zone marking.

LMS Library: Access to recorded educational resources available through the library.

GTF PDF Notes: Lifetime access to the course notes.

GTF Trader Checklist: A free resource to help organise trading preparation and review.

Course completion certificate: A certificate upon meeting the course completion requirements.

Trading in the Zone 2.0: Lifetime access to the additional programme.

GTF Trader Community: Lifetime access to the community. The main advantage of the recorded format is flexibility. Learners can study the available recordings according to their schedules and revisit the lessons during their access period. The additional benefits also connect the course with other parts of the GTF ecosystem, including mentorship, analytical tools, and the trader community. For the latest details, learners can visit the Trading in the Zone PRO Course. Trading in the Zone Advanced Course: Learning Through Live Classes

Trading in the Zone Advanced Course

Some learners prefer a more structured schedule with live classes rather than relying only on recordings. For them, GTF Institute offers the Trading in the Zone Advanced Course, which focuses on technical analysis from basic to advanced concepts. The programme is designed around live learning sessions and covers several important areas of market analysis. Course duration: One month, comprising 20 live sessions. Class schedule: Monday to Friday, from 7 PM to 9 PM Course fee: ₹35,000 + GST, bringing the total to ₹41,300. What does the TIZ Advanced Course include? The course offers the following benefits: Lifetime mentorship support: Continued educational guidance.

GTF Indicator: Lifetime access.

LMS Library: Access to the library's educational resources.

GTF PDF Notes: Lifetime access.

GTF Trader Checklist: Free access.

Session recordings: Access for six months.

Course completion certificate: A certificate upon meeting the course completion requirements.

Trading in the Zone 2.0: Lifetime access.

GTF Trader Community: Lifetime access. The curriculum covers demand and supply theory, price action, market psychology, multiple timeframe analysis, risk management, and sector analysis, among other topics. The key difference between TIZ PRO and TIZ Advanced is the learning format. TIZ PRO offers recorded learning, while TIZ Advanced includes live classes and six months of access to session recordings. Both programmes include several additional learning benefits. Learners can explore the Trading in the Zone Advanced Course to review the current batch schedule and enrolment details. Exploring Options Trading Through the GTF Options Course

Exploring Options Trading Through the GTF Options Course

Options trading involves concepts that require a separate understanding of strike prices, expiry dates, premiums, and different trading strategies. Learning about these factors can help traders understand how options work and why risk assessment matters. That’s why GTF Institute also offers a dedicated GTF Options Live Course for learners who want to explore this area. Course duration: 15 days, with 10 live sessions conducted Monday to Friday. Course fee: ₹35,000 + GST, bringing the total to ₹41,300. What will learners study? The course covers topics such as: Options foundations.

Options buying versus options selling.

When to buy options and when to sell them.

Option Greeks.

Moneyness.

Strike price and expiry selection.

Understanding options premiums.

The risks associated with options writing. These topics introduce learners to different factors involved in options analysis rather than focusing only on whether a market may move up or down. Benefits included with the GTF Options course The programme includes lifetime mentorship support, lifetime indicator access, six months of session recording access, lifetime access to GTF Notes, and a course completion certificate. It also includes one year of access to the GTF Options 2.0 community. For further details, visit the GTF Options Course page. Continued Educational Guidance Through GTF Mentorship

Continued Educational Guidance Through GTF Mentorship

Courses help learners build their knowledge, but questions can arise when they begin practising their analysis. They may need help understanding a concept, reviewing a trading decision, or identifying areas where they need to improve. The GTF Mentorship Programme provides educational support through doubt resolution, trade reviews, and guidance from assigned mentors. Mentorship fee: ₹15,000 + GST. The programme requires a one-time payment and provides lifetime mentorship support without a recurring renewal fee. This gives learners an opportunity to seek educational guidance beyond their initial course. It can also help them review their understanding and approach their learning more systematically. GTF EYE: A Stock Scanner Built Around Demand and Supply Zones

GTF EYE: A Stock Scanner Built Around Demand and Supply Zones

Another part of the GTF ecosystem focuses on making stock analysis more organised. Traders often monitor multiple stocks to identify those approaching relevant demand and supply zones. Tracking every stock manually can take time, particularly when market conditions change throughout the day. GTF EYE is a human stock scanner designed to identify stocks that are approaching a zone or are already in a zone status. It is not an AI tool. Instead, it works on human-based research and updates in real time through its defined scanning framework. The scanner includes two modes:GTF Mode and Standard Mode. These provide different ways for users to approach stock scanning within the tool. GTF EYE helps traders narrow down the stocks they may want to study further. However, a stock approaching a zone is not automatically a trading opportunity. Traders still need to examine the chart, understand the market context, and evaluate risk before making a decision. By supporting the stock discovery process, GTF EYE adds a practical tool to the wider educational ecosystem. GTF Indicator: Supporting Chart Analysis

GTF Indicator

Finding a stock to study is one step. Marking relevant zones on its chart is another. The GTF Indicator helps traders mark demand and supply zones on charts. It is included as a benefit in both the TIZ PRO and TIZ Advanced courses, with lifetime access as specified in the course benefits. While GTF EYE helps identify stocks approaching or already in a zone, the GTF Indicator supports the chart analysis process. These tools serve different purposes, but both relate to the demand and supply framework. When learners understand the underlying concepts, the tools can help them organise their analysis more efficiently. Continuing Beyond Courses With GTF LMS

GTF LMS

Stock market education does not necessarily end after completing a course. As traders gain experience, they may want to explore more advanced subjects, revisit earlier lessons, or learn about areas beyond their initial curriculum. GTF LMS (Learning Management System) supports this continued learning through its sessions, LMS Library, and LMS Book. GTF LMS Sessions The sessions explore topics beyond foundational trading concepts, including sector analysis, portfolio management, and trading psychology. These subjects allow learners to study different aspects of market participation and expand their understanding. GTF LMS Library The LMS Library provides access to recorded educational content that learners can revisit when needed. This is useful for reviewing concepts and returning to earlier discussions during their learning journey. GTF LMS Book

GTF LMS book