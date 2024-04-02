 Income tax returns: ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-4 forms for FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25) available on e-filing income tax portal - Hindustan Times
Income tax returns: ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-4 forms for FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25) available on e-filing income tax portal

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2024 12:57 PM IST

Income tax return: The tax department released offline Excel utilities of ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4 as well as ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-4 and ITR-6.

The Income Tax Department made online income tax return forms- ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4, for FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25)- available on the e-filing portal. Taxpayers eligible to file their tax returns can do so using these ITR forms for FY 2023-24. Earlier, the tax department released offline Excel utilities of ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4 as well as ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-4 and ITR-6 for FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25). The last date to file income tax returns for FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25) is July 31, 2024.

Income tax return: You can file ITR either completely online on the tax department’s e-filing income tax portal or partially online, partially offline as well.
Income tax return: You can file ITR either completely online on the tax department's e-filing income tax portal or partially online, partially offline as well.

How to file Income Tax return?

You can file ITR either completely online on the tax department's e-filing income tax portal or partially online, partially offline as well.

How to file ITR online?

You can file income tax return online by logging into your account on the e-filing income tax portal. Under the ‘File income tax return’ option, most of the taxpayer’s data is pre-filled from their Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS. You should cross-check from your documents and complete the form.

How to file ITR offline?

You can also file ITR offline using utilities of JSON and Excel which can be downloaded from the e-filing income tax portal. You can also get a pre-filled data in the offline utilities from your e-filing income tax account.

Eligibility criteria to file ITR-1, ITR-2 AND ITR-4

You can file tax return using ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4 depending on sources of income in the financial year.

ITR-1 can be filed by taxpayers who are resident individuals, having income from salaries, one house property and other sources of income. Gross total income from all sources should not exceeding 50 lakh in a financial year.

ITR-2 can be filed by taxpayers having more than one house property and capital gains.

ITR-4 is used by taxpayers having income from business and professions taxable under sections 44AD, 44ADA and 44AE.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Income tax returns: ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-4 forms for FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25) available on e-filing income tax portal
