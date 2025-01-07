India's Real GDP growth estimated to slow down to four-year low of 6.4% in 2024-25

India's Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth has been estimated to slow down to 6.4% in the financial year 2024-25, as compared to 8.2% in 2023-24, government data released on Tuesday, December 7, 2025, showed. India's real GDP growth has been estimated to slow down to 6.4% in the financial year 2024-25, as compared to 8.2% in 2023-24

This is the slowest annual GDP growth rate since the pandemic, when it fell down to -5.8% during the year 2020-21.

The Real GDP is estimated to reach ₹184.88 lakh crore this year, compared to the provisional estimate of GDP of ₹173.82 lakh crore during the previous year, according to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The estimated growth rate of Real Gross Value Added (GVA) has also slowed down to 6.4% in 2024-25, as compared to 7.2% in 2023-24.

The GVA, just like the GDP was also at the lowest since 2020-21 when it fell down to -4.1%.

The Real GVA is estimated to be ₹168.91 lakh crore, compared to ₹158.74 lakh crore last year.

How are the various sectors estimated to have performed?

The Real GVA of Agriculture and allied sector has been estimated to grow by 3.8% during 2024-25 as compared to just 1.4% during the previous year.

Mining and quarrying however, saw estimated growth rates fall to just 2.6% from 6.3% earlier.

Meanwhile, manufacturing growth also slowed down to 6.6% from 8% earlier.

The tertiary sector is the one which saw growth across all its divisions.

Trade, hotels, transport, communication, and broadcasting services are estimated to have grown by 8%, compared to 5.2% earlier.

Financial, real estate, and professional services grew 10.3%, compared to 9.9% earlier.

However, the estimated nominal growth rates for both the GDP and GVA have risen.

Nominal GDP estimates have grown to 9.7% this year, compared to 9.6% last year, while Nominal GVA estimates are 9.3% compared to 8.5% earlier.