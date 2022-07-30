ITR: Income tax return deadline tomorrow. File it immediately to avoid penalty

The last date for filing income tax returns (ITR) is July 31, i.e Sunday. The income tax department has made it clear that the deadline will not be extended, and has asked the tax payers to file their returns before the deadline to avoid any fine. Several citizens have taken to social media and appealing to the income tax department to extend the deadline using hashtag #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately.

“People thought the routine now is that dates will be extended. So they were a little slow in filling the returns initially but now on a daily basis, we are getting between 15 lakhs to 18 lakh returns. This will slightly go up to 25 lakh to 30 lakh returns,” revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj had told PTI.



On Friday, the income tax department took to Twitter to remind the tax payers about the last date for filing their returns. “Over 4.09 crore ITRs filed till 28th July, 2022 & more than 36 lakh ITRs filed on 28th July, 2022 itself. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022. Please file your ITR now, if not filed as yet. Avoid late fee. Pl visit: http://incometax.gov.in,” the income tax department tweeted.



If submitted before due date, there are several benefits associated with filing income tax returns on time. The tax payers will get easy approval of loans, less tax on future income and quicker visa.



Last fiscal (2020-21), about 5.89 crore ITRs were filed by the extended due date of December 31, 2021.

ITR filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation. Taxpayers can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing it.

The I-T department has established an independent portal for e-filing of income tax returns -- incometaxindia.gov.in. Additionally, there are certain private entities, registered by the Income Tax Department that allows taxpayers to e-file through their websites.

