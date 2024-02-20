Juniper Hotels IPO opens tomorrow: Price band, other details of 1,800-crore issue

Juniper Hotels IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Juniper Hotels Limited is set to open tomorrow (February 21). The public issue will remain open till February 23. The hospitality company has fixed Juniper Hotels IPO price band at ₹342 to ₹360 per equity share and the offer is is entirely a fresh issue of 5 crore shares. Juniper Hotels IPO: The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹ 342-360 per share.

Juniper Hotels IPO: Important dates to know

The IPO opens for subscription on February 21 and close on February 23.

Juniper Hotels IPO: What is the price band of the issue?

The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹342-360 per share.

Juniper Hotels IPO: What are the company's plans?

Juniper Hotels plans to raise ₹1,800 crore through the issue and will use the proceeds to repay its loans and those of its recent acquisitions— CHPL and CHHPL, it said.

Juniper Hotels IPO: What is the lot size?

Investors can bid for a minimum of 40 shares and in multiples of 40 thereof.

Juniper Hotels IPO: What you need to know about the company?

Juniper Hotels is the largest owner of Hyatt-affiliated hotels in India as of September 30, 2023. Its portfolio also has seven hotels and serviced apartments. In FY23, it reported a net loss of ₹1.5 crore, significantly lower from ₹188 crore in the previous year.

Juniper Hotels IPO: Who are the lead managers?

The lead managers are JM Financial, CLSA India and ICICI Securities. Kfin Technologies is the registrar.

Juniper Hotels IPO: Who are the company's promoters?

The company's promoters are Arun Kumar Saraf, Saraf Hotels, Two Seas Holdings and Juniper Investments.

Juniper Hotels IPO: When will the allotment be finalised?

The basis of allotment will be finalised by February 26.