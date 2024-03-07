 LTI Mindtree CFO Vinit Teredesai resigns; Vipul Chandra to assume role - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / LTI Mindtree CFO Vinit Teredesai resigns; Vipul Chandra to assume role

LTI Mindtree CFO Vinit Teredesai resigns; Vipul Chandra to assume role

Reuters |
Mar 07, 2024 03:45 PM IST

Vipul Chandra, the head of treasury at Larsen and Toubro, has been appointed as the next CFO.

Indian IT company LTIMindtree's chief financial officer (CFO), Vinit Teredesai, has resigned, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of LTIMindtree logo in this illustration.(Reuters)
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of LTIMindtree logo in this illustration.(Reuters)

Vipul Chandra, the head of treasury at Larsen and Toubro, has been appointed as the next CFO.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Bill Gates on his India visit, PM Modi meet: ‘Can’t wait to go back’

"Leadership planning is one of the key focus areas of L&T Group," said LTIMindtree Chairman AM Naik on Chandra's appointment.

Chandra has been with the L&T Group since October 2013.

Teredesai, who will stay on at the company until April 24, said he wanted to explore opportunities outside the L&T Group.

Read more: Elon Musk's X has over a million jobs listings: Check if there's one for you

He had joined erstwhile Mindtree in June 2020 as CFO and held the post following the company's merger with L&T Infotech.

Reuters reported last month that LTIMindtree has identified two internal candidates for the top job as it is unlikely to extend CEO Debashis Chatterjee's term that is set to end next year.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On