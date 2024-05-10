 ‘Markets are being markets’: Deepak Shenoy says seems ‘like doomsday is here’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Markets are being markets’: Deepak Shenoy says seems ‘like doomsday is here’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 10, 2024 12:50 PM IST

Widespread selloff has been witnessed in the Indian stock market with experts attributing the uncertainty to ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Founder of Capital Mind Deepak Shenoy said that the sharp correction in the stock market is giving a sense of an impending doomsday. The remarks comes as Nifty 50 declined over 3% from its peak in five trading sessions amid a notable surge in market volatility. Widespread selloff has been witnessed in the Indian stock market with experts attributing the uncertainty to ongoing Lok Sabha elections, muted Q4 earnings and outflow of foreign capital.

Stock market crash: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)
Stock market crash: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

Deepak Shenoy said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “Markets are being markets. 3% off the top and it sounds like doomsday is here. It might well be, but I've hardly ever seen deep bear markets start when everyone thinks the end has come right at the beginning."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Mamaearth CEO Ghazal Alagh shares secret to success: ‘Stop competing… outwork’

The Indian stock market has seen a sharp bull rally as Nifty 50 jumped over 20% in the past one year and more than 36% in two years. But in the recent correction in the domestic equities, there is a sustained selling by foreign institutional investors (FII) as their total outflows exceeded 22,000 crore in May 2024.

Read more: Laid off Tesla employee shares what she misses the most: ‘Was lucky to work…'

Earlier this week, ace investor Shankar Sharma also said that a threat was lurking beneath India’s bull market which is overcapitalization driven by the greed of merchant bankers and operators.

Read more: Sundar Pichai on when Google layoffs will stop? ‘We can’t do it now…’

“Single biggest threat to this Bull Market are greedy Merchant Bankers & Operators, exhorting foolish promoters to raise excess capital, permanently destroying balance sheets via over capitalisation. I repeat: These are the stocks that will fall 90% in the next Bear market," he wrote in a post on X.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / ‘Markets are being markets’: Deepak Shenoy says seems ‘like doomsday is here’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On