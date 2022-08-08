No 8th pay commission to revise central govt employees' salaries? Centre replies

The Narendra Modi government on Monday said there is no proposal to set up the eighth pay commission for the central government employees.



Deepak Baij, the Congress MP from Chhattisgarh's Bastar and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal in an unstarred question asked the Centre if it proposes to ensure the timely constitution of eighth pay commission for central government employees so that it could be implemented in 2026.



Pankaj Chaudhary, the minister of state for finance said there is no proposal under consideration with the government for setting up the commission. When asked if other measures are being taken by the Centre to increase the salary of the employees in view of the rising inflation, the minister said," ln order to compensate Central Government employees for erosion in the real value of their salaries on account of inflation, dearness allowances (DA) is paid to them and the rate of DA is revised periodically every 6 months on the basis of rate of inflation as per All lndia Consumer Price lndex for Industrial Workers

(AlCPl-lW) released by Labour Bureau under M/o Labour & Employment".



The central pay commissioners are constituted to go into various issues of pay structure, retirement benefits and other service conditions of the central government employees.



The seventh Central Pay Commission was reportedly set up by the government of India on February 28, 2014.

The first Pay Commission in India was established in January 1946. The constitutional framework of the Pay Commission comes under the Department of Expenditure (Ministry of Finance).



On March 31, 2022, the Centre had raised the dearness allowance by three per cent to 34 per cent for 47.7 lakh central government employees and a similar increase in the dearness relief was also announced for 68.6 lakh pensioners as a move to provide relief to them from inflation.

