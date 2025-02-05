NPS can allow you to save tax even above 12 lakh exemption limit. Here's how

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget 2025 announced that individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh would be exempt from paying income tax. Section 80CCD(2) allows tax deduction of up to 14% of basic salary invested in NPS, whilst the old tax regime offers 10%.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

However, this no-tax simit for salaried individuals can be extended when taking into account, standard deduction and National Pension System (NPS) investments.

Also Read: TDS on FDs, new tax slabs: How Budget 2025 benefits senior citizens | Details

The standard deduction goes up to ₹75,000, and when this is combined with about ₹96,000 through NPS contributions, up to to ₹13.7 lakh per annum can be exempted from tax.

Section 80CCD(2) allows tax deduction of up to 10% of basic salary invested in NPS and up to 14% to central employees.

For an annual income of ₹13.7 lakh with a base salary of 50% ( ₹6.85 lakh), an NPS contribution at 14% would amount to ₹95,900. This, when combined with the ₹75,000 standard deduction, would eliminate the tax liability on the entire ₹13.7 lakh. However, this is possible only if the employer offers the NPS benefit as part of cost to company. Employees cannot opt for it on their own.

Also Read: 30 luxury cars illegally operating in Bengaluru seized

A key fact is that only 2.2 million individuals have enrolled for the scheme despite it existing for nearly a decade, according to the report.

One of the primary reasons for this is that the extended NPS lock-in period and withdrawal limitations at maturity discourage many investors.

Apart from this, pre-retirement withdrawals are also restricted to exceptional circumstances. Also only 60% can be withdrawn upon maturity, whilst 40% must be invested in an annuity for lifetime pension.

Also Read: 25-year-old engineer linked to Elon Musk has direct access to federal payment system: Report

However, there are advantages. NPS funds have outperformed mutual funds in similar categories because it maintains the industry's lowest fund management charges at 0.09% annually, compared to 1-1.5% for the most economical mutual fund, according to the report.