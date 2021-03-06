Opted for continuity in deciding tax devolution to states: FC chairman N K Singh
- The 15th Finance Commission has recommended that states be given 41 per cent of the divisible tax pool of the Centre during the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, which is at the same level as was recommended by the 14th Finance Commission.
The 15th Finance Commission opted for continuity and predictability and hence retained the share of tax devolution to states at 41 per cent of the total pool, its chairman N K Singh said on Saturday.
Speaking at a webinar organised by the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), Singh said each Finance Commission in the past has somewhat increased the total amount of devolution to states, but the 15th Finance Commission weighed all the options considering that the fiscal space of both states and the Centre has shrunk on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi highlighted that the share of divisible pool is slowly shrinking as the 'cess and surcharge' component in Gross Tax revenue is increasing.
The 15th Finance Commission has recommended that states be given 41 per cent of the divisible tax pool of the Centre during the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, which is at the same level as was recommended by the 14th Finance Commission.
Finance Commission is a constitutional body that gives suggestions on Centre-state financial relations.
As per the Commission, the gross tax revenue (GTR) for the 5-year period is expected to be ₹135.2 lakh crore. Out of that, divisible pool (after deducting cesses and surcharges and cost of collection) is estimated to be ₹103 lakh crore.
States' share at 41 per cent of divisible pool comes to ₹42.2 lakh crore for 2021-26 period.
The report of the 15th Finance Commission was tabled in Parliament on February 2.
Singh said each Finance Commission has somewhat increased the total amount of devolution as percentage of divisible pool.
"We had an option of continuing this trajectory, we had an option of enhancing this devolution to somewhat higher figure. We had the option of somewhat recalibrating downwards looking at the constraints on the fiscal space of the central government.
"Finance Commission is not an encounter with shock and awe, Finance Commission has a legacy which believes in stability, continuity and predictability. We opted for continuity and predictability," he said.
Modi, in his speech, said cess and surcharge which was 10.4 per cent of GTR in 2011-12, has increased to 20.2 per cent. Even after deducting GST compensation cess, it is 15 per cent.
"The share of divisible pool is slowly shrinking. .. So one of the issues which states are raising (is) because under the Constitution, cess and surcharge is not under divisible pool... But slowly divisible pool size is shrinking and cess and surcharge increasing," said Modi, who is also the former deputy chief minister of Bihar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opted for continuity in deciding tax devolution to states: FC chairman N K Singh
- The 15th Finance Commission has recommended that states be given 41 per cent of the divisible tax pool of the Centre during the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, which is at the same level as was recommended by the 14th Finance Commission.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From ITR to PAN-Aadhaar linking: Tax-related tasks to complete before March 31
- Here’s a list of some of the tasks which need to be performed by taxpayers before March 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AirAsia CEO says company may launch flying-taxi business in 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid rescue plan clears hurdle as US economy shows gains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muthoot Group chairman MG George passes away: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A weak week for gold: Here's how the bullion fared
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, states need to discuss fuel taxes, says Sitharaman
- In an interaction with members of the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC), Sitharaman said that consumer sentiment about the tax burden on auto fuel was understandable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance to bear the cost of covid shots for its staff
- Nearly 1.1 million vaccine doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those in the 45-59 age group till Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt plans to scrap 6,000 compliances
- Mohapatra said the idea came during Modi’s meeting with Marriott International president and chief executive Arne Sorenson, who complained about the complex regulations in starting and running a hotel in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICICI cuts home loan rates to a decadal low
- ICICI Bank’s move comes days after rival lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd cut their home loan rates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Voting on corp resolutions compulsory for MFs: Sebi
- These votes will have to be disclosed to unit holders under existing regulations. Voting will be at the MF level (rather than scheme level).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toyota SUV sales may skid on gaps in chipset supply
- Supply of vehicles from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd—as part of the alliance with Suzuki Motor Corp—has helped Toyota increase its domestic market share in the premium hatchback and entry-level SUV segment, where it was not present before.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Total factories in India grew by 2% in 2018-19
- The top three states by GVA were Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. They had a share of 41% in the total GVA. Rural India added nearly as much GVA (49%) as urban India (51%).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How do India’s fuel taxes impact the less affluent?
- Using average consumption shares to calculate the burden of an indirect tax has a problem.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India says OPEC+ decision to extend oil output cuts will hit economic recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox