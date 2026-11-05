Sanmarg Group completed the acquisition of Tehelka.com Private Limited from its existing investors in October, a move that marks its entry into the magazine segment, a statement by the group said. Sanmarg Group acquires Tehelka.com Private Limited

The group has also appointed Arvind Chaturvedi as chief editor to lead the publication.

The statement said Tehelka.com’s ownership underwent a transition in 2016, when its erstwhile owner, Anant Media Pvt Ltd, transferred the publication’s intellectual property, title, employees and operational assets to Tehelka.com Private Limited. Anant Media retained responsibility for all previous litigation, liabilities, and legacy matters.

The transfer also resulted in Tehelka.com Private Limited losing access to its archives, past footage, old editions, videos and several other intellectual properties and historical records

The group said it intends to transition Tehelka from a fortnightly to a weekly publication and invest further in Tehelka.com to restore the publication’s legacy and strengthen its position in investigative journalism. It also outlined its commitment to editorial integrity, credibility and compliance with applicable government regulations and industry standards.

The acquisition marks Sanmarg Group’s entry into the magazine business while adding to its existing presence in online and digital media.