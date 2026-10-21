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SBI confirms data leak involving 3,897 customer records in preliminary analysis

SBI said a detailed investigation was required to establish the authenticity and completeness of the exposed data.

Updated on: Oct 21, 2026, 11:34:19 IST
By HT News Desk
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State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said a preliminary analysis identified 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information in data suspected to have been exposed on the dark web.

SBI said it received communications on October 16 from its Threat Intelligence Service Provider, (Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo/Representational)
SBI said it received communications on October 16 from its Threat Intelligence Service Provider, (Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo/Representational)

The bank has initiated a detailed investigation into the incident, news agency ANI reported.

SBI said it was alerted to the suspected exposure of customer data on the dark web through communications received on October 16 from its Threat Intelligence Service Provider, the Defence Cyber Agency and CERT-In, the report further added.

Also Read: SBI raises concerns over proposed FCRA asset rules, says ‘clarity required’

As part of its preliminary analysis, the bank examined around 3,75,000 records found on the dark web and identified 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information (PII).

  • HT News Desk
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    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More

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Home/Business/SBI Confirms Data Leak Involving 3,897 Customer Records In Preliminary Analysis
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