SBI confirms data leak involving 3,897 customer records in preliminary analysis

State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said a preliminary analysis identified 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information in data suspected to have been exposed on the dark web. SBI said it received communications on October 16 from its Threat Intelligence Service Provider, (Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo/Representational)

The bank has initiated a detailed investigation into the incident, news agency ANI reported.

SBI said it was alerted to the suspected exposure of customer data on the dark web through communications received on October 16 from its Threat Intelligence Service Provider, the Defence Cyber Agency and CERT-In, the report further added.

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As part of its preliminary analysis, the bank examined around 3,75,000 records found on the dark web and identified 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information (PII).