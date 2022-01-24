Home / Business / Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 251 points at 58,758, Nifty trades at 17,538
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 251.33 points or 0.43 per cent at 58758.85 at 9.17 am.
50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17538.00 at 9:17 am, down by 79.20 points or 0.45 per cent.
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 09:38 AM IST
ANI |

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Equity indices opened in red on Monday with the Sensex down by 251.33 points and Nifty down by 79.20 points.

Monday, January 24, 2022
