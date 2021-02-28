Sovereign gold bond opens for subscription today. All you need to know
The 12th and last series of the government- run sovereign gold bond (SGB) scheme 2020-21 will open for subscription on Monday for a period of five days. The subscription will close on March 5. Each gold bond (equivalent to one gram of gold) is priced at ₹4,662 under the 12th tranche, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to the central bank, a discount of ₹50 per unit is applicable for all those investing in the gold bonds online. For such investors, the issue price of the gold price will be ₹4,612 per gram of gold.
Here’s everything you need to know about the government-run Sovereign Gold Bond scheme:
Who can buy the bonds?
Resident individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), trusts, universities as well as charitable institutions can put in their funds in gold bonds, subject to investment limits.
What is the tenor of the bond?
The tenor of the bond is for a period of 8 years with an exit option after the 5th year to be exercised on the next interest payment dates.
Where can you buy the bonds from?
Eligible entities can purchase the gold bonds from the designated post offices, stock exchanges BSE and NSE, as well as the Stock Holding Corporation.
What is the investment limit on the bonds?
The minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold. The maximum limit of subscription shall be 4kg for individuals, 4kg for HUF and 20kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March) notified by the Government from time to time. In the case of joint holding, the investment limit of 4kg will be applied to the first applicant only.
What KYC documentation is needed to buy the bonds?
KYC documents such as Voter ID, Aadhaar PAN or TAN cards and passport will be required. Every application must be accompanied by the ‘PAN Number’ issued by the income tax department to individuals and other entities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices fall by over ₹11,000. Is it safe to invest in the yellow metal?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex climbs 890 points to near 50,000-level; Nifty up 250 points to top 14,700
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Biden defends Amazon workers' right to unionize
- "Unions lift up workers, both union and non-union, but especially Black and Brown workers," Joe Biden said in a video uploaded on Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex surges over 500 points in early trade; Nifty tops 14,680
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heathrow imposes passenger charges to cover pandemic costs
- The tariff is permitted by the UK’s aviation regulator under a protocol that allows the hub to cover costs for utilities, baggage and check-in services.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record global food prices benefit Indian farmers, but stoke inflation fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance arm raises stake in transportation firm SkyTran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-commerce seeks a slot in India’s trade basket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSBs plan ₹70,000 crores fund to boost agri sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weak Q3 data likely to drag stocks further
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil prices climb after progress on huge US stimulus bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea extends currency swap agreement with Switzerland for 5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goldman’s consumer chief Ismail Makes shock exit for Walmart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sovereign gold bond opens for subscription today. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After the worst start in 30 years, gold losses sheen this February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox