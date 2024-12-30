Stock market falls after last week's rally: Sensex, Nifty, dragged by auto, IT, media

The stock market opened in the red as trading for the week began on Monday, December 30, 2024, dragged primarily by media, auto, and IT stocks, in sharp contrast to the rally seen towards the end of last week. A screen displays stock numbers outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(PTI)

At 9:30 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down by 175.82 points or 0.22%, reaching 78,523.25.

Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty was down by 49.70 points or 0.21%, reaching 23,763.70.

Which stocks fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, fell the most by 0.77%, trading at ₹3,026.60. This was followed by Infosys Ltd, which was down 0.73%, trading at ₹1,902.50 and Titan Company Ltd, which fell by 0.71%, trading at ₹3,287.

Which sectors fell the most?

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, Nifty Media fell the most by 0.67%, reaching 1,841.40. This was followed by Nifty Auto, which was down by 0.52%, reaching 22,977.90, and Nifty IT which was down 0.51%, reaching 43,497.30.

How did the stock market perform the previous time?

This comes after the stock market closed well into the green after last week's trading session ended on Friday, December 27, 2024.

The Sensex closed at 78,699.07, which was a gain of 226.59 points or 0.29%, while the Nifty closed at 23,813.40, which was a gain of 63.20 points or 0.27%.