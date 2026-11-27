The Supreme Court on Thursday brought an end to mediation in the high-stakes inheritance dispute within the family of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, observing that efforts to broker a settlement had reached an impasse and asking the warring factions to prepare for the legal “battle” ahead. At its previous hearing in August, the court had expressed satisfaction with the progress of mediation. (HT File Photo) more

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran, which had appointed former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as mediator in May, said the parties failed to reach a common ground despite 15 rounds of discussions, and indicated that the pending dispute would now have to be fought out in court. The bench added it would urge the Delhi High Court to consider expeditiously an interim application seeking protection and preservation of the family trust’s assets in an order to be released soon.

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“One can never force a settlement,” remarked the bench, formally closing the mediation process after taking note of Justice Chandrachud’s report, which recorded that negotiations over the claims of Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, had hit an impasse.

Dispute over Sona Group assets The development marks a setback to the Supreme Court’s attempt to prevent a bitter family feud over the vast assets associated with the Sona Group from turning into protracted litigation. At its previous hearing in August, the court had expressed satisfaction with the progress of mediation, noting that six sessions had been held and the parties were cooperating in exploring a “holistic settlement” of their claims. It had then extended the process until November 2 in the hope that the differences could be resolved amicably.

But Thursday’s hearing revealed that the negotiations had failed to bridge two major areas of disagreement—the claims of Rani Kapur and the modalities for the exit of Sunjay Kapur’s two children from his previous marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor from the trust structure. While Justice Chandrachud remained hopeful of resolving the latter issue, the mediator reported that discussions concerning Rani Kapur’s claims had reached a dead end.