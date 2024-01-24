Tech Mahindra Q3 net profit falls 60% to ₹510 cr
IT major Tech Mahindra on Wednesday reported a 60% decline in net profit at ₹510.4 crore in the quarter ending in December 2023.
The Mahindra group company had reported a net profit of ₹1,296.6 crore in the year-ago period and ₹493.9 crore in the quarter-ago period.
The revenue from operations of the company came down 4% year-on-year from ₹13,734.6 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2023 to ₹13,101.3 crore.
There was also a sharp decline in the operating profit of Tech Mahindra, with the margin dropping to 5.4% from the 12% in the year-ago period.
Earlier today, ahead of the announcement of the results, shares of Tech Mahindra company closed at a high of 3.09% at ₹1,407.75 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
