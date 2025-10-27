2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 launched: Here's everything you should know

Ducati has officially launched the all-new 2025 Multistrada V2 and V2 S in India, setting a new benchmark in the premium middleweight adventure touring category. Designed for versatility and everyday adventure, the Multistrada V2 combines Ducati’s racing DNA with all-road touring capabilities. It debuts the brand’s new V2 engine in India, offering lighter weight, refined ergonomics, and improved ride comfort for both rider and passenger. The 2025 Multistrada V2 brings Italian engineering, lighter dynamics, and cutting-edge technology to India’s mid-size adventure touring segment.

Ducati Multistrada V2 2025: Specifications Details Multistrada V2 ₹ 18,88,000 ex-showroom onwards Multistrada V2 S ₹ 20,99,800 ex-showroom onwards Engine Type Ducati V2, 90° V-twin with variable intake valve timing (IVT) Displacement 890 cc Maximum power 115 hp @ 10,750 rpm Maximum torque 92 Nm @ 8,250 rpm Transmission 6-speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0 Frame Aluminium monocoque with steel trellis subframe Front brakes Dual 320 mm discs, Brembo calipers Rear brake Single 265 mm disc Seat height 830 mm (adjustable options available)

Lighter, sharper, and more dynamic

The 2025 Multistrada V2 is 18 kg lighter than its predecessor, weighing just 199 kg (V2) and 202 kg (V2 S) without fuel. Its redesigned chassis, frame, and swingarm have been developed to enhance handling and agility. The bike now features a completely new aluminium monocoque frame, a steel trellis subframe, and an aluminium swingarm—all contributing to superior stability and reduced weight.

Its sleek new design features sharper lines, a sporty stance, and compact proportions. Inspired by the Panigale and Multistrada V4, the LED headlights with DRL give it a distinctive and aggressive front profile.

Powertrain: The new Ducati V2 engine

At the heart of the Multistrada V2 lies Ducati’s new 890 cc V-twin V2 engine, featuring variable intake valve timing (IVT). The engine produces 115 hp at 10,750 rpm and 92 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm. Designed to be compact and efficient, it weighs only 54.9 kg and complies with India’s E20 fuel standards. Valve clearance intervals are an impressive 45,000 km, underlining Ducati’s focus on reliability.

Technology and electronics

The new Multistrada V2 comes with a state-of-the-art electronics suite, controlled via redesigned switchgear and a 5-inch full-TFT display. Riders can choose between five Riding Modes — Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro, and Wet — which adjust throttle response, traction control, ABS, and engine braking.

The advanced electronics package includes:

6-axis IMU with cornering ABS, traction, and wheelie control

Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0

Cruise Control

Ducati Brake Light EVO

Ducati Multimedia System (V2 S)

Coming Home light function

Comfort and handling

The Multistrada V2 S variant features Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) — a semi-active electronic system that constantly adjusts damping based on road and riding conditions. The Minimum Preload function lowers the suspension at the touch of a button, improving reach and comfort for shorter riders.

The ergonomics have also been refined, offering a lower seat height and improved passenger comfort, including better legroom and revised seat options for both rider and pillion.

Designed for adventure

Built for long-distance touring, the Multistrada V2 features a 19-litre fuel tank, Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres, and options for spoked wheels for off-road capability. The Enduro Riding Mode optimises power delivery and traction for rough terrain, while the new Wet Mode is designed for slippery roads.

A wide range of official Ducati accessories—from aluminium cases and crash protection to riding gear—allows riders to tailor their setup for every journey.