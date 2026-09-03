Japanese automaker Honda is offering attractive discounts and benefits of up to ₹1.30 lakh on its entire product portfolio, including Amaze, City, Elevate and City Hybrid in September 2026. The offers are valid up to September 30, and potential buyers are advised to visit their nearest dealerships to know more about the offers, as they may differ based on region and availability. Honda Elevate, City, Amaze offered with benefits of up to ₹1.30 lakh in September 2026

Honda Elevate Benefits September 2026 The compact SUV from Honda’s stable, the Elevate, is being offered with a maximum discount of ₹1.30 lakh. The V variant is being offered with a cash discount of ₹40,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹40,000, along with a corporate discount and an extended warranty. The ZX variant of the Honda Elevate is being offered with a cash discount of ₹50,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹80,000, along with a corporate discount. Additionally, the ZX variant gets an extended warranty and loyalty benefits. The company is offering accessories including a 360-degree camera, dashcam, and ambient light on select variants.

Honda City Benefits September 2026 The facelifted Honda City, which was launched earlier this year, is being offered with a cash discount of ₹30,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹50,000, along with loyalty benefits and a corporate discount. The Honda City hybrid, on the other hand, gets only loyalty discounts and a corporate benefit.

( Also Read: Next-gen Hyundai Tucson spotted on the road in Korea ahead of launch )