Motorola Signature 27 showcased with Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and 200MP periscope camera

Motorola has offered a first look at the Signature 27, its second-generation flagship in the Signature series and this one comes with some serious hardware ambitions. Unveiled at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, the handset is among the first announced smartphones to use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker has not revealed its price or exact sale date yet, but says the device will launch globally later this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the Motorola Signature 27 and what the company has revealed so far. Motorola showcases its next flagship Signature 27 with 200MP camera and new Snapdragon chip

Motorola Signature 27 features Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 The biggest talking point is Qualcomm’s new flagship processor. Motorola says the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 brings improvements to on-device AI, camera performance, gaming response and download speeds.

Keeping all that hardware cool is Motorola’s ArcticMesh thermal system. It combines diamond-infused thermal gel, liquid metal and copper mesh with a redesigned 3D vapour chamber. As per Motorola, the new vapour chamber is 40 percent larger than the previous generation. As for cameras, the Signature 27 houses a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 910 main camera paired with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Motorola is also adding its Video Enhancement Engine, which uses AI to analyse a scene before and during recording and adjust colour tones in real time. The phone will support Google’s Gemini Omni, which can turn prompts, photos or existing video clips into finished videos. Google’s Lyria can also generate music and soundtracks.

The Signature 27 is expected to launch with Android 17, with Motorola promising seven years of OS upgrades. It is also the tech giant's first smartphone to feature Audio by B&O, with the branding etched onto the rear panel.

Design-wise, the device is going to be available in Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Olive colour variants. The Coal Smoke version features a woven texture aimed at improving grip and durability, while Capulet Olive gets a brushed, textile-inspired finish.

There are still plenty of blanks in the specifications sheet. Motorola has not revealed the display details, battery capacity, charging speeds, RAM, storage or the remaining camera sensors. Pricing and the exact launch date are also yet to be announced.