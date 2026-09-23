Motorola Signature 27 showcased with Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and 200MP periscope camera
Motorola has unveiled the Signature 27 with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, a 200MP periscope camera and seven years of OS updates.
Motorola has offered a first look at the Signature 27, its second-generation flagship in the Signature series and this one comes with some serious hardware ambitions. Unveiled at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, the handset is among the first announced smartphones to use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker has not revealed its price or exact sale date yet, but says the device will launch globally later this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the Motorola Signature 27 and what the company has revealed so far.
Motorola Signature 27 features Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
The biggest talking point is Qualcomm’s new flagship processor. Motorola says the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 brings improvements to on-device AI, camera performance, gaming response and download speeds.
Keeping all that hardware cool is Motorola’s ArcticMesh thermal system. It combines diamond-infused thermal gel, liquid metal and copper mesh with a redesigned 3D vapour chamber. As per Motorola, the new vapour chamber is 40 percent larger than the previous generation. As for cameras, the Signature 27 houses a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 910 main camera paired with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.
Motorola is also adding its Video Enhancement Engine, which uses AI to analyse a scene before and during recording and adjust colour tones in real time. The phone will support Google’s Gemini Omni, which can turn prompts, photos or existing video clips into finished videos. Google’s Lyria can also generate music and soundtracks.
The Signature 27 is expected to launch with Android 17, with Motorola promising seven years of OS upgrades. It is also the tech giant's first smartphone to feature Audio by B&O, with the branding etched onto the rear panel.
Design-wise, the device is going to be available in Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Olive colour variants. The Coal Smoke version features a woven texture aimed at improving grip and durability, while Capulet Olive gets a brushed, textile-inspired finish.
There are still plenty of blanks in the specifications sheet. Motorola has not revealed the display details, battery capacity, charging speeds, RAM, storage or the remaining camera sensors. Pricing and the exact launch date are also yet to be announced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSparsh Sharma
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More
You may be interested in
20% OFF
Motorola Signature 5G
- Pantone Martini Olive
- 12GB/16GB RAM
- 256GB/512GB/1TB Storage
₹59,889₹74,999
Check Details
9% OFF
Vivo V70 5G
- 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM
- 256GB/512GB Storage
- 6.59 inch Display Size
₹59,999₹65,999
Check Details
25% OFF
Vivo X200T 5G
- Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black
- 12GB RAM
- 256GB / 512GB Storage
₹59,999₹79,999
Check Details