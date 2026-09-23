Delhi Police solves murder within 7 hours after teen stabbed to death

The Delhi Police have solved a murder case in the Anand Parbat area within seven hours of receiving the information. The officials have arrested a key accused and apprehended two juveniles for stabbing a 17-year-old minor to death. The weapon (knife) used in the crime has also been recovered by the officials. A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at around 8:30 pm on Monday regarding the stabbing of a person in the Anand Parbat area. (HT File)

The main accused in the case has been identified as Tushar, a resident of Anand Parbat. He was taken into custody alongside two juveniles, aged 17 and 15.

A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at around 8:30 pm on Monday regarding the stabbing of a person in the Anand Parbat area. The Police reached the site located at Than Singh Road, where a 17-year-old boy was found injured.

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The victim was rushed to Jeevan Mala Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. During the inquiry, police learnt that he had allegedly been stabbed by three persons.

An FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at PS Anand Parbat, and an investigation was initiated.

The Delhi Police said that a dedicated team conducted a detailed analysis of CCTV footage, technical surveillance and gathered local intelligence to identify the three accused individuals allegedly involved in the incident.

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According to police, preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused individuals were walking through a lane when they accidentally collided with the victim, who was coming from the opposite direction. An altercation followed, which allegedly escalated, during which the three accused allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife before fleeing the spot.

Speaking about the incident earlier, the deceased’s brother Mayank Dhingra alleged that his brother was stabbed multiple times and claimed that the family had provided names of the accused to the police.

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"Around 8:30 pm, my brother was killed; he was stabbed 16 times. I have given the names of the boys involved to the police. Yet, no action has been taken. They aren't even detaining anyone. They just keep saying an investigation is underway. I just got a call. The threat was that they would kill me too. They were hurling abuses; we have a recording of it. We sent that to the police officer as well. I want justice; that’s all I want. My brother had no enmity with anyone. He was only 15 years old. What kind of grudge could anyone have against him, a grudge severe enough to stab him 16 times?" he asked.