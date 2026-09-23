Former ED deputy director Niranjan Singh, ex-DSP Balwinder Sekhon join Waris Punjab De

Chandigarh: Former Enforcement Directorate (ED) deputy director Niranjan Singh and former Punjab Police DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon formally joined Akali Dal Waris Punjab De on Wednesday. Former Enforcement Directorate (ED) deputy director Niranjan Singh (second from right) after joining the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

The two were inducted at the Chandigarh Press Club by senior leaders, including MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, and Tarseem Singh, who welcomed them with siropas.

Speaking at the event, Niranjan Singh criticised the state’s handling of law and order, corruption, and the drug crisis, alleging that the drug mafia operates with patronage from political leaders and police officials.

“There is a need to raise our voice against this nexus,” Niranjan Singh said, noting that politicians often promise service but end up behaving like rulers. He said that his decision to join Waris Punjab De aligns with his career-long effort to combat drug abuse in the state.

During his ED tenure, Niranjan Singh led high-profile anti-narcotics probes in Punjab, notably investigating the multi-crore Jagdish Bhola drug syndicate and questioning senior politicians. Despite facing political pressure and an abrupt transfer—which was stayed by the Punjab and Haryana high court—he continued his money-laundering inquiries. Following his May 2021 retirement, he remained an outspoken critic of political patronage in drug trade.

Ayali reaffirmed the group’s commitment to eradicating drugs and addressed the ongoing detention of jailed MP Amritpal Singh. Ayali claimed state governments targeted Amritpal over his anti-drug campaign, adding that he remains in prison despite the revocation of his National Security Act (NSA) detention.

Tarseem Singh accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of failing to fulfill its promises to curb corruption and substance abuse, stating that Waris Punjab De would launch strict investigations against drug traffickers if given the mandate to govern.