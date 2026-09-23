Former ED deputy director Niranjan Singh, ex-DSP Balwinder Sekhon join Waris Punjab De
Former officials join outfit at Chandigarh Press Club, citing rising drug abuse and systemic political corruption in Punjab.
Chandigarh: Former Enforcement Directorate (ED) deputy director Niranjan Singh and former Punjab Police DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon formally joined Akali Dal Waris Punjab De on Wednesday.
The two were inducted at the Chandigarh Press Club by senior leaders, including MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, and Tarseem Singh, who welcomed them with siropas.
Speaking at the event, Niranjan Singh criticised the state’s handling of law and order, corruption, and the drug crisis, alleging that the drug mafia operates with patronage from political leaders and police officials.
“There is a need to raise our voice against this nexus,” Niranjan Singh said, noting that politicians often promise service but end up behaving like rulers. He said that his decision to join Waris Punjab De aligns with his career-long effort to combat drug abuse in the state.
During his ED tenure, Niranjan Singh led high-profile anti-narcotics probes in Punjab, notably investigating the multi-crore Jagdish Bhola drug syndicate and questioning senior politicians. Despite facing political pressure and an abrupt transfer—which was stayed by the Punjab and Haryana high court—he continued his money-laundering inquiries. Following his May 2021 retirement, he remained an outspoken critic of political patronage in drug trade.
Ayali reaffirmed the group’s commitment to eradicating drugs and addressed the ongoing detention of jailed MP Amritpal Singh. Ayali claimed state governments targeted Amritpal over his anti-drug campaign, adding that he remains in prison despite the revocation of his National Security Act (NSA) detention.
Tarseem Singh accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of failing to fulfill its promises to curb corruption and substance abuse, stating that Waris Punjab De would launch strict investigations against drug traffickers if given the mandate to govern.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHillary Victor
Hillary Victor is a Special Correspondent, with over two decades of experience in impactful, ethical, and public-interest journalism. He works in the Punjab Bureau, covering housing and urban development, transport and civil aviation, environment, science and technology, forests and wildlife, with a strong focus on governance, public policy, infrastructure, and sustainable development. His reporting reflects a deep understanding of Punjab's socio-political landscape and is driven by accuracy, accountability, and a commitment to serving the public interest. Over the course of his career, he has built a reputation for producing high-impact, exclusive stories that have shaped public discourse and prompted policy and administrative action. He has been honoured with six 'Best Journalist Awards' by the Hindustan Times management for his path-breaking reportage. In recognition of his outstanding contribution to journalism, he was also conferred the 'Best Journalist Award' by the Government of Punjab during the 2010 Republic Day celebrations.Read More