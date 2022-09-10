Home / Car Bike / Tata Tiago's EV model to be launched by Sept end, can cover 250 kms in a charge

Tata Tiago's EV model to be launched by Sept end, can cover 250 kms in a charge

Published on Sep 10, 2022 05:47 PM IST

It is believed that Tata Motors might also launch the electric vehicle (EV) model of Tata Altroz. The car maker had presented it at the Auto Expo

Tata Tiago's electric model will be launched by the end of September. (Representative image)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Automobile giant Tata Motors has finally announced its latest car, an electric model of Tiago. On the occasion of World Electric Vehicle Day on Thursday, it announced that the Tiago EV will be launched by the end of September. It will be Tata's third electric vehicle model after Nexon and Tigor, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported.

Sources told Live Hindustan that this electric hatchback will be the first in India and will cost less than 12.5 lakh. It will cover a distance of around 250 kilometres with a single charge.

It is believed that Tata Motors might also launch the electric vehicle (EV) model of Tata Altroz. The car maker had presented it at the Auto Expo. After Nexon EV's massive success, the company has planned to launch its other cars in the EV segment too, the Live Hindustan report stated.

In the next five years, Tata Motors has set a target to introduce ten electric vehicle models. Shailesh Chandra, the managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “It is an important opportunity for all of us. With Tiago EV, we are announcing the expansion of our EV segment. In the next few weeks, the company is planning to disclose details like Tiago EV's price and other crucial information. More than 40,000 Nexon EV and Tigor EV cars are plying on roads”.

Tata Motors also said that it is aiming to make India an electric vehicle hub. The Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) in an association with TPG Rise Climate has introduced a mobility solution which aims to promote green rides. The union government wants that 30 per cent cars plying on roads should be electric vehicles by 2030. Chandra said that he is proud of that Tata Motors is playing a key role in India's EV market.

