News / Car Bike / Triumph Motorcycles launches Scrambler 400 X in India at 2.63 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles launches Scrambler 400 X in India at 2.63 lakh

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 11, 2023 11:42 AM IST

Buyers can book their Scramble 400 X by paying a refundable amount of ₹10,000.

UK-based Triumph Motorcycles Limited on Tuesday launched its Scrambler 400 X in India. As per HT Auto, the manufacturer has equipped the bike with more than two dozen accessories, doing so to suit a broad range of rider needs.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X uses slightly different hardware than the Street 400.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X uses slightly different hardware than the Street 400.

“It's time to start your adventure! Book your Scrambler 400 X today,” Triumph India said in a post on X (previously Twitter).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Price

The two-wheeler is priced at 262,996 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The booking amount is 10,000 which is refundable. Scramble 400 X can be purchased via the Triupmh dealer network, which the company will ramp up across more than 100 cities within this fiscal.

Powertrain

The model is powered by the same engine that powers Speed 400, also a Triumph product. The engine belongs to the new, in-house TR series of engines; a 398.15 cc-capacity and liquid-cooled unit, it generates maximum power and peak torque of 39.5 bhp and 27.5 Nm, respectively.

The gearbox on duty, meanwhile, is a 6-speed unit mated to a slip and assist clutch,

Features

With Scrambler 400 X, Triumph is offering features such as wide adjustable handlebars, flat foot pegs with removable inserts, big piston forks in the front, pre-load adjustable rear monoshock, a larger 320 mm disc (for braking; 320 mm in Speed 400), 230 mm rear disc, 19-inch alloy wheels (front), 17-inch alloy wheels (rear), and more.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out