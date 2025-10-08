Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 – Which Cafe Racer Should You Buy in 2025?

The café racer segment has long stood as a symbol of style, heritage, and the unfiltered joy of motorcycling. It’s less about practicality and more about emotion — a choice made by the heart. In India, two motorcycles currently reignite this passion: the Triumph Thruxton 400 and the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. Both channel the spirit of the 1960s café racer culture but take different routes in terms of power, technology, and overall experience. Personalised Offers on Triumph Thruxton 400 Check Offers Check Offers The main cosmetic difference between the two cafe racers is of the cowl, the Continental GT 650 does not get one.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Triumph Thruxton 400: Specification comparison Specifications Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Triumph Thruxton 400 Engine 648 cc air-oil cooled, parallel-twin 398 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Power 47 hp at 7,250 rpm 42 hp at 9,000 rpm Torque 52 Nm at 5,650 rpm 37.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm Gearbox 6-speed gearbox 6-speed gearbox Front suspension telescopic forks twin rear shocks Rear suspension USD forks rear monoshock Brakes 320 mm (front) and 240 mm (rear) 300 mm (front) and 230 mm (rear) Tyres 100/90 front 130/70 (rear) 110/70 (front) 150/60 (rear) Price ₹ 3.50 lakh ex-showroom onwards ₹ 2.74 lakh ex-showroom View All Prev Next

Engine and Performance: Single vs Twin

At the core of the Triumph Thruxton 400 lies a 398 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 42 hp at 9,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm, coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. This compact and rev-happy motor promises lively performance and sharp handling — ideal for urban rides and twisty roads. However, it does get quite vibey in the top-end.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, in contrast, packs a 648 cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 47 hp at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm at 5,650 rpm, also paired with a 6-speed transmission. It offers stronger low-end torque and smoother power delivery, making it more suited for long-distance cruising. While the GT 650 wins on outright performance, the Thruxton’s lighter build enhances agility and responsiveness.

Weight, Dimensions, and Ergonomics

The Thruxton 400 weighs 183 kg, making it 31 kg lighter than the Continental GT 650 at 214 kg. Seat heights are nearly identical — 795 mm for the Triumph and 793 mm for the Enfield — ensuring an accessible seat height for most riders.

When it comes to practicality, the GT 650 offers 174 mm of ground clearance and a 12.5-litre tank, whereas the Thruxton provides 158 mm of clearance with a slightly larger 13-litre fuel capacity.

Triumph Thruxton 400 is the new flagship motorcycle in the brand's 400 cc portfolio.

Chassis, Suspension, and Braking

Triumph has engineered the Thruxton for a sportier feel, equipping it with USD front forks, a rear monoshock, and 17-inch wheels fitted with 110/70 (front) and 150/60 (rear) tyres.

Royal Enfield stays closer to its roots with telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, and 18-inch wheels running on 100/90 (front) and 130/70 (rear) tyres.

In terms of braking, the GT 650 features 320 mm front and 240 mm rear discs, while the Thruxton 400 uses 300 mm and 230 mm units respectively. However, the Triumph’s lower weight could translate into equally effective stopping power. However, the feedback from the current Speed 400 owners has been that the brake pads do not last long.

Features and Technology

The Thruxton 400 blends retro charm with modern tech — offering all-LED lighting, ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, USB charging, and a slip-and-assist clutch. Its semi-digital console combines an analogue dial with an LCD display for essential ride information.

The Continental GT 650, on the other hand, stays true to its minimalist ethos with a twin-pod analogue cluster and basic aids like dual-channel ABS. It misses out on electronic rider assists such as traction control, keeping the experience more mechanical and raw.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 gets the likeable 648 cc parallel-twin mill that has a strong rumble coming from its twin silencers

Price and Verdict

The Triumph Thruxton 400 is priced at around ₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 starts at ₹3.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the end, the Thruxton 400 is for those who want a lightweight, agile, and tech-equipped café racer with a modern twist. The Continental GT 650, meanwhile, appeals to purists who crave a muscular twin-cylinder experience wrapped in timeless British design. Both motorcycles celebrate café racer culture — one through innovation, the other through nostalgia.