German automaker Volkswagen recently announced massive benefits and discounts offered for four of its products in the Indian market in November. The offers and benefits would be valid till November 30, 2026. However, the benefits might vary depending on the dealership, inventory, as well as geography. Customers are advised to visit the nearest dealership to know more about the benefits and offers. Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun, Tiguan R-Line, Tayron offered with benefits up to ₹5.5 lakh in November 2026

Volkswagen Virtus Offers November 2026 The Volkswagen Virtus is being offered with a discount of ₹70,000 on the Topline automatic variant and ₹50,000 on the Topline manual variant. In addition, the company is offering a ₹60,000 discount on the GT Plus Sport with the dual-clutch automatic DSG variant, along with a ₹30,000 exchange bonus.

The Volkswagen Virtus is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine, producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The former is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Volkswagen Virtus is priced at ₹10.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift of the Volkswagen Virtus has been teased on social media platforms and is set to launch before the end of 2026.

Volkswagen Taigun Offers November 2026 The Volkswagen Taigun is being offered with a ₹1 lakh cash discount on the Topline as well as the GT Plus Sport variant and a ₹50,000 cash discount on the GT Line automatic variant, along with a ₹20,000 exchange bonus, taking the total benefits to ₹1.20 lakh. The Volkswagen Taigun, similar to the Volkswagen Virtus, is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine, producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The former is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Volkswagen Taigun is priced at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Offers November 2026 The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is being offered with a cash discount of ₹3.5 lakh and an exchange bonus of ₹2 lakh. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is powered by the 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹47.11 lakh. The SUV was recently delisted from Volkswagen India’s official website and is likely to be discontinued.

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