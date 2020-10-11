e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 1,158 fresh infections, 10 deaths in Haryana

1,158 fresh infections, 10 deaths in Haryana

A medical bulletin said that 1, 301 infected persons recovered on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1, 28, 841

chandigarh Updated: Oct 11, 2020 02:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The number of active cases in Haryana, as on Saturday, is 10, 677.
The number of active cases in Haryana, as on Saturday, is 10, 677.(AP)
         

Haryana reported 1,158 Covid-19 infections and 10 deaths on Saturday. The fresh cases pushed the cumulative number of infections to 1, 41,090.

A medical bulletin said that 1, 301 infected persons recovered on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1, 28, 841. The number of active cases was 10, 677. The recovery rate was 91.32 % and the case fatality rate stood at 1.11%.

Among the 10 patients who died on Saturday, three were from Fatehabad, two each from Ambala and Yamunanagar and one each from Faridabad, Gurugram and Hisar.

The medical bulletin said there were 265 critically ill patients, including 35 on ventilator support.

Three districts Gurugram (264), Faridabad (149) and Hisar (112) reported more than 100 cases whereas substantial numbers were reported from Rewari (87), Sonepat (70), Panchkula (64) and Rohtak (60).

top news
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Kohli stamps class to guide RCB to easy victory over Dhoni’s CSK
Kohli stamps class to guide RCB to easy victory over Dhoni’s CSK
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
Verifying authenticity of video claiming jawans have non-bulletproof vehicles: CRPF
Verifying authenticity of video claiming jawans have non-bulletproof vehicles: CRPF
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Republic TV’s CFO doesn’t appear in fake TRP case; police summon CEO, 2 others
Republic TV’s CFO doesn’t appear in fake TRP case; police summon CEO, 2 others
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In