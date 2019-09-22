4 posing as cops rob Hry trader of ₹2.5L in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 22:45 IST

Four men impersonating police personnel robbed a Haryana trader of ₹2.5 lakh on the pretext of checking in Namak Mandi on Sunday morning.

The victim, Ashok Kumar, 45, of Jakhal in Haryana, stated that he runs a general store in Jakhal, and had come to Sabun Bazar of Ludhiana for buying material for his shop. When he was crossing from Namak Mandi, four men on two motorcycles stopped him and introduced themselves as police personnel.

Accusing him of drug peddling, the four took his bag on the pretext of checking. Kumar said they opened the bag, frisked it, returned it to him and fled. When he checked, he found the cash missing and raised an alarm. He said he gave them a chase, but they managed to escape, following which he informed the police.

Division Number 1 station house officer (SHO) inspector Rajwant Singh said a case has been registered against the unidentified accused under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) . “We are scanning the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to identify the accused,” Singh said.

Gang on the prowl

The gang of police imposters is active in the city after one year. The gang had executed at least four robberies in city markets with a similar mode of operation.

On October 2, 2018, two men impersonating police officials robbed a hosiery trader of ₹57,000 on the pretext of checking in Mochpura Bazar. On September 29, 2018, police imposters had robbed two hosiery traders of ₹5.3 lakh on the pretext of checking in Lakkar Bazar and Madhopuri within 15 minutes.

The police had traced an Irani gang behind the incidents and arrested kingpin of the gang from Mumbai in October 2018. The gang had executed snatchings in Mumbai, Karnataka, Bengaluru, Chennai, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 22:45 IST