65-year-old woman brick kiln owner hacked to death in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 20:25 IST

Two motorcycle borne men wearing helmets with visors used sharp-edged weapons to attack and kill brick kiln owner Rachhpal Kaur, 65, at Shahpur village of Payal town here on Monday evening.

Police, who suspect it to be the work of contract killers, said the men took just 15 seconds to execute the crime and attacked Kaur with the intention to murder.

Simrajit Singh, son-in-law of the victim, was present at the kiln on Monday morning when the killers struck. As one man waited with the vehicle, his accomplice, carrying the weapon concealed in a plastic bag, walked towards Kaur who was standing near the door and aimed for her neck.

The two then fled towards Doraha.

Kaur was taken to a local hospital, from where she was referred to the Satguru Partap Singh Hospital in Ludhiana. Doctors over there, however, declared her dead.

Rachhpal Kaur and her son were taking care of the kiln after the death of her husband, Sukhdev Singh, in 2017 in a road accident. They had earlier given it on lease but later she took over.

Harpreet Singh, Khanna senior superintendent of police, reached the crime scene with his team after being informed about the killing. Inspector Karnail Singh, station house officer at Payal police station said the police came to know about the incident on Tuesday morning.

Investigations were initiated with professional rivalry or family enmity angles being probed and CCTV camera footage was being scanned.

Moga man arrested for wife’s murder

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at their house in Landeke in Moga district late on Monday night. The police have arrested Jagdish Singh, 50, and sent the body for post-mortem. DSP Barjinder Singh said that after having heated argument with his wife Sarabjeet Kaur, the accused attacked on her head and she died on the spot. Sarabjeet was living separately from her husband and children from almost a year and came back home on Monday morning.