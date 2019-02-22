After paying homage to CRPF men, SGPC to install militants portrait

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) paid homage to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack at its executive panel meeting on Thursday. In a contradictory move, however, it also resolved to install a portrait of Mehanga Singh Babbar, who was one of the founders of the pro-Khalistan militant organisation, Babbar Khalsa, inside the Central Sikh Museum at the Golden Temple complex as a tribute. Babbar was the first militant that the CRPF had killed in Operation Bluestar on June 1, 1984.

When questioned on the contradiction, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal, who chaired the meeting, was evasive. “Operation Bluestar was a blot on Indian history. That operation cannot be justified.” He refused to respond to further queries on this.

Of 10 persons whose portraits are being installed inside the museum, Avtar Singh Babbar is also associated with the Babbar Khalsa through his links with Akhand Kirtani Jatha, a spiritual organisation. This jatha is considered to be the mentor organisation of the Babbar Khalsa, sources said.

However, Longowal added that the contribution of Sino-India 196 war hero, subedar Joginder Singh, a Param Vir Chakra awardee, would also be hailed at the museum. “The SGPC executive panel has also decided to display the award received by him from the army,” he added.

Others whose portraits will be displayed at the museum are Bhai Daya Singh, Giani Waryam Singh Dhoolkot, Baba Sucha Singh Jawaddi Taksal, Akali stalwart Manjit Singh Calcutta, Dhanna Singh Gulshan, noted writer Shamsher Singh Ashok and principal Chanan Singh Mazboor.

Agreement with internal

auditor extended for 6 years

At the meeting, the SGPC also decided to extend its agreement with its high-profile internal auditor SS Kohli, an Ambala-based charted accountant, for six years. Kohli’s firm had been hired at ₹1 crore per year, leading to raised eyebrows in view of the cost. This extension was not well-received on the social media, especially as it has been given 10% hike in fee. The extension to the CA was not disclosed officially by the SGPC. When questioned, Longowal defended the move.

Other decisions taken at the meeting included digitising and computerising of records; fee concession for students of Sri Guru Ram Das Dental College, Amritsar, provided the parents are Amritdhari; and honouring Sikh players excelling at national and international sporting events.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 09:40 IST