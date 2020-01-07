e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Bhagwant Mann leads Punjab AAP charge as state unit heads to campaign for Delhi elections

Bhagwant Mann leads Punjab AAP charge as state unit heads to campaign for Delhi elections

Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said the state contingent comprising MLAs, core committee members and district-level functionaries will head to Delhi next week.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 07, 2020 11:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann will address rallies in all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi in the run-up to the February 8 elections.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit in Punjab has decided to send a strong contingent of volunteers led by Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann to campaign for the party in the Delhi assembly elections.

Delhi goes to the polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will be done on February 11.

“Mann will address public meetings in all 70 assembly constituencies and others fan out in different segments. There will be two or more teams, each comprising at least five party leaders and volunteers from the state, in every assembly constituency. They will be there for two weeks to propagate the achievements and programmes of the party,” he said after a press conference here on Monday.

Cheema, who is the MLA from Dirba, said that Garry Barring and Harinder Singh would be in Delhi and coordinate the movement of teams from Punjab, whereas political review committee chairman Harchand Singh Bursat and core committee member Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi will organise the teams from the state.

GIAN SINGH MUNGO TO HEAD LEGAL WING

Cheema also named Nabha Bar Council president Gian Singh Mungo as president of its state legal wing with immediate effect.

Mungo, who has been heading the Bar Council for 19 years, came in place of Jastej Singh Arora at the press conference where the announcement was made in the presence of Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Bursat, Sukhwinder Sukhi, state trade wing chief Nina Mittal and senior leader Karanbir Singh Tiwana among others.

He said the party will set up a helpline to provide free legal aid to victims of state excesses and neglect. “Mungo and his team will set an example by getting justice for the oppressed,” he said.

