Capt Amarinder lauds 2 Covid-19 positive nurses who appeared for exam from quarantine facility

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 11:02 IST

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday saluted the spirit of two nurses from Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital, who despite testing positive for Covid-19, requested to appear for their exam from the isolation ward.

“Salute the spirit of these 2 young nurses from Rajindra Hospital, Patiala who tested positive for Covid-19. This, however, did not dishearten them and the Government agreed to their request to appear for their exam from the isolation facility itself,” the chief minister tweeted.

Salute the spirit of these 2 young nurses from Rajindra Hospital, Patiala who tested positive for #Covid19. This, however, did not dishearten them and the Government agreed to their request to appear for their exam from the isolation facility itself. #MissionFateh pic.twitter.com/iyb5FBYBEL — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 23, 2020

So far, Punjab has recorded 4,235 coronavirus cases and 101 deaths.

As many as 2,825 people have recovered from the illness while 21,300 have been quarantined.