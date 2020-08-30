Cars, electricity poles damaged as tree falls in Sector 21-B

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:05 IST

A tree with hollowed out roots toppled over in Sector 21-B, damaging three cars and electricity poles on Sunday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Growing in a vacant plot close to house number 1052, the tree damaged power lines as it fell, leading to a day-long power outage. “The tree had hollowed out roots and we had asked authorities concerned to remove it. It was bound to fall. A similar tree is growing at an awkward angle near this plot, which can also fall anytime,” said Kuldeep Singh Gill, president of the Sector 21-B resident welfare association (RWA).

Dr Sanjeev Mahindru, whose sports utility vehicle, a Mahindra XUV 300, was parked under the tree, said its roof, windshield and bonnet were damaged. “It will cost a lot of money to get the vehicle repaired and I’m not even sure if insurance will cover it,” said Mahindru, who runs a private clinic in Lalru with his wife.

Two cars, a Verna and a Santro, also had minor damages because of the falling poles.

Raj Kumar Singla, who lives close to the spot said they had been writing to the administration since 2018 to remove the tree but they were told it was not dead and could not be cut.

When contacted, UT horticulture division officials said, “The exact cause of the tree falling down is being looked into. Officials were called to clear the tree and fix the electricity poles in the morning.”