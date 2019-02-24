Chandigarh to get its first flyover by June 2020

Two weeks after the Union minister for road transport and highways approved the revised detailed project report for the city’s first flyover, the Chandigarh administration has started the process for its construction.

The 1.6km flyover is to be completed within 15 months. The project will cost ₹184 crore, to be borne by the Centre.

In a meeting chaired by the UT chief engineer a couple of days ago, it was decided to shift stormwater, sewer and water pipelines along Dakshin Marg, which will cost around ₹32 crore.

UT chief engineer Mukesh Anand said tenders will be floated on February 26 and the work will take around three months. “Simultaneously, work on the flyover will also begin. The entire project will be completed by June next year,” he said.

The flyover will begin at the railway overbridge near the Hallomajra Chowk and end at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, on Dakshin Marg. There will be an underpass at the Tribune Chowk.

Project so far

Around 1.5 lakh vehicles, including 1.35 lakh cars, cross the Tribune Chowk, situated at the intersection of Dakshin Marg and Purva Marg.

The flyover was conceived to ease traffic congestion at this roundabout.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari approved the project in June 2016.

In December 2017, Mumbai-based STUP Consultants prepared a detailed project report, proposing a 6.5km flyover, beginning in Zirakpur.

In July last year, the Union ministry had raised objections to the design to project, following which the length was reduced from 6.5 km to 1.6 km and even cost was slashed from ₹390 crore to ₹184 crore.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 22:53 IST