Chandigarh traffic police release ‘mirror awareness book’

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:00 IST

Officiating senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Manoj Kumar Meena released a ‘mirror public awareness book’ at the Lyon’s light point near the municipal corporation office in Sector 17 on Thursday.

The book will be shown to traffic violators before issuing a challan. The SSP said, “The book has a mirror on the first page. People will be asked to look into the it before being issued a challan. The next page has blood and bandages on the mirror. People will be asked if they want to end up spending money on hospital bills or spending their life in a wheelchair.”

He also tweeted a video showing how the book will be used to create awareness among people. “We are planning to instruct traffic police personnel to raise awareness among people while they are waiting at a red light,” he said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration) SPS Sondhi said, “Around seven such books will be given to challaning officers. They have been prepared with the help of a private company. We will get more such books published if the response is good.”