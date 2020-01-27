Chilly weather persists in Punjab, Haryana; Adampur coldest at 3.5°C

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:06 IST

Cold weather conditions continued to prevail in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday.

Adampur in Punjab continued to remain the coldest place in both states. It registered its low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said on Monday.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded cold weather at 7.5 degree Celsius, one degree above normal.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective lows at 5.5, 6.1 and 7.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Pathankot, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature at 6.9, 5.4, 6.8, 7.4 and 6.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal experienced cold weather conditions at 5.8, 7.2 and 6.6 degrees Celsius respectively, up to two degrees below normal.

Minimum temperatures of Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa settled at 5.9, 8 and 9.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Fog was witnessed at some places, including Ludhiana, Patiala, Ambala, Bathinda, Mohali, Adampur and Karnal. PTI