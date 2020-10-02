Conducting entrance test not possible: PU panel

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:04 IST

A special panel of Panjab University on Thursday said that it is not possible for the varsity to conduct entrance exams for five-year integrated law course in the present circumstances.

This comes two days after the varsity told the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) that it will reconsider its decision of scrapping the entrance test for the course run, following an aspirant’s plea.

The panel, headed by syndicate member Anu Chatrath, in its meeting on Thursday reiterated that the conduct of the entrance test is not possible, especially since the university has to complete the admission process by the end of October as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

DPS Randhawa, who is a member of the panel, said, “According to the UGC guidelines, the admission should be completed by October 31 and the academic session will get late if we will not carry out admissions during this time.”

The proceedings of the committee will be finalised on Friday and sent to vice- chancellor Raj Kumar. Besides scrapping UG entrance tests this year, PU has also scrapped entrance tests for PU-CET (PG), MPhil/ PhD, PULEET, PUMEET and MBA (executive) due to the pandemic.

The decision to scrap the exam was taken on August 11 in view of the Covid-19 outbreak, and was initially challenged by two law course aspirants, who argued that the premise to not hold the entrance was invalid when PU was conducting such exams for other courses. Class-12 marks as a sole criterion for determining the suitability of a candidate for admission to the course would neither be reasonable nor reliable, they had argued. Following the plea, the high court had asked PU to reconsider its decision by September 15. However, PU again decided against holding the exam, which resulted in the second round of litigation.