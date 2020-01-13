Congress ministers supporting Dhindsas proves collusion: SAD

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 22:57 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday said the alacrity with which Congress ministers jumped into the fray to help Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his son Parminder Singh Dhindsa in their fight against the SAD proved that they were being used as pawns by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh in an attempt to weaken the party.

In a statement here, senior SAD leaders Balwinder Singh Bhunder and Prem Singh Chandumajra said the closeness between Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and the chief minister had become apparent during a recent dinner meeting between the two.

“With Congress ministers taking on the job of spokespersons for the Dhindsa family, it is clear that they are working as per a fixed game plan in collusion with each other. The cat is out of the bag. The Dhindsa faction, which consists of Dhindsa, his son Parminder and son-in-law Tejinderpal Singh Sidhu only, is being supported by the Congress with the sole aim of splitting Panthic votes,” they said.

They also claimed that 11 SGPC members from Sangrur and Barnala are standing solidly with the SAD. “Even the four circle presidents nominated by the Dhindsa family recently have chosen to side with the SAD,” they added.

Bhunder and Chandumajra said that instead of trying to form a “broad alliance” with the Congress to take on the SAD, Sukhdev Dhindsa should first explain his own conduct to the people. “Isn’t it a fact that Dhindsa has won only one election in the past 35 years? Hasn’t the SAD under the leadership of Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal rewarded him with plum posts by nominating him to the Rajya Sabha, besides making him a central minister?” they asked.