Coronavirus: Will ensure smooth supply of essentials, says Jai Ram

Control rooms in the state are monitoring the movement of vehicles round the clock to ensure that there was no shortage of essentials in the state.

chandigarh Updated: Mar 28, 2020 20:42 IST
Hindustan Times, Shimla
The government will ensure the smooth supply of essential commodities amid the lockdown, and control rooms have been set up to monitor the transport and delivery of such goods, said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday.

He said in the border districts of Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur, Solan and Una, the supply of essential commodities was stable. He said control rooms in the state were monitoring the movement of vehicles round the clock to ensure that there was no shortage of essentials in the state. Deputy commissioners have been directed to rope in NGOs and 4,000 trained volunteers of disaster management to combat coronavirus, he added.

Thakur stressed that officers should ensure that all NGOs and volunteers were trained about their own safety and social distancing. CM urged people to refrain from panic buying as there was no shortage of supply.

Thakur called upon BJP workers and told them to provide assistance to the needy and stranded people.

“Every BJP worker must ensure that no one in the state remains without food and shelter during the lockdown,” CM said.

He was interacting with the state BJP president Rajiv Bindal and other party leaders of the state through video conferencing.

Thakur said that the party workers must coordinate with district administration for home delivery of essential commodities so that people do not come out to buy daily needs items besides ensuring proper social distancing.

Thakur directed the deputy commissioners to ensure that production in the pharma industries was not affected as they were manufacturing several life-saving drugs. He also asked DCs to make adequate arrangements of food and shelter for the vulnerable sections of the society. CM directed the DCs to ensure that inter and intrastate exodus must be completely stopped for at least 4-5 days to implement social distancing.

