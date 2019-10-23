Daduwal on 2-day production warrants after mobile seized from his jail barrack

chandigarh

AMRITSAR The state special operation cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police on Wednesday brought Sikh preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal on two-day production warrants in connection with the seizure of a mobile phone from his barrack in Kapurthala jail.

Daduwal, parallel jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, had been in judicial custody till Wednesday after a case under Sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC was registered against him.

The Sikh preacher was taken into preventive custody from Talwandi Sabo town of Bathinda on Friday. He was arrested

after he had raised the issue of stopping serving liquor at Civil Lines Club in Bathinda, which has a library named after Guru Nanak. The club was against the stand of Daduwal, who had announced to reach the library on October 20 to demand its opening to general public.

He also wanted to enforce his stand that liquor should not be served at the place associated with Guru Nanak at a time when the entire world was celebrating his 550th birth anniversary. The Bathinda administration had imposed prohibitory orders restricting the entry of non-members.

Duo to security reasons, Daduwal was sent to Kapurthala jail. “Daduwal was taken from the jail by SSOC officials,” said Kapurthala jail superintendent Sawinderpal Singh.

A senior SSOC official, privy to the development, said, “Daduwal has been brought on two day production warrants in connection with a case registered on the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Hardev Singh on October 20 after the jail authorities recovered a mobile phone from the barrack where Daduwal and three others were lodged.”

Notably, the local police seek prisoners on production warrants when a mobile phone is recovered from a jail. The SSOC usually investigates cases related to terror activities.

Sensing trouble from Daduwal ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the SSOC has reportedly sought his production warrants to get his detention extended.

