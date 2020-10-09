e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Delhi man kills self in Zirakpur, sister, brother-in-law booked

Delhi man kills self in Zirakpur, sister, brother-in-law booked

Gurbakshish Singh, deputy superintendent of police, said the man reached his sister’s house at around 4 pm and shot himself with a revolver a few hours later at 8 pm

chandigarh Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 48-year-old man shot himself dead at a housing society in Zirakpur on Thursday evening.
A 48-year-old man shot himself dead at a housing society in Zirakpur on Thursday evening.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Mohali: A 48-year-old Delhi resident allegedly shot himself dead with a revolver in Zirakpur on Thursday evening at his sister and her husband’s house at Maya Garden society.

The couple were booked later for abetment to suicide on the complaint of the wife of the deceased.

Gurbakshish Singh, deputy superintendent of police, Dera Bassi,said the man reached his sister’s house at around 4 pm and shot himself with a revolver a few hours later at 8 pm.

Police said it appeared he had financial problems with his sister, but it was something which had to be verified.

“On the complaint of his wife, we have booked the brother-in-law and sister for abetment to suicide. No suicide note was found. We have handed over the body to the family members after the postmortem,” Gurbakshish Singh said.

