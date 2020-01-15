Display boards to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:53 IST

CHANDIGARH: Six speed radars along with electronic display boards that the Chandigarh traffic police procured in November last year have been installed at six locations in the city.

As of now, the initiative taken as part of the ongoing 31st Road Safety Week aims at creating awareness and prevent speeding. However, later, the department plans to start issuing challans too.

Called the driver feedback system, each equipment costs around ₹2.5 lakh and works on the Doppler radio system to measure the speed of approaching vehicles. The radar will work round-the-clock and will remain unhindered by rain or fog.

“When more than one car approaches the radar, the reading of the closest one will be displayed,” said Ramesh Bandaru, representative of the Pune-based firm from which the system has been procured. “As the equipment has been installed on streetlight poles on dividers, it means the rightmost vehicles will be covered. In any case, mostly rightmost vehicles tend to speed while overtaking.”

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration) Kewal Krishan said: “Speeding is the leading cause of fatal accidents, and most of the times people don’t realise how fast they are going. The system will alert people who cross the speed limit and provide positive reinforcement to those driving within the limit.”

The DSP said a separate camera component will be added to the display board for clicking pictures, based on which the department will start issuing traffic violation information slip (TVIS). “However, currently this system will work only for creating awareness as part of a pilot project. The decision to issue challans will be taken after analysing the results,” he said.

Inspector Ashok Tuli, who was present at one of the spots, said, “The effect is already visible. People have started slowing down after seeing the display board.”

ALL ABOUT SPEED RADARS

The equipment has been installed on six stretches, where speed limit for cars is 60km/hr

1. Purv Marg (Sector 47)

2. Dakshin Marg (Tribune Chowk-Poultry Farm Chowk)

3. Dakshin Marg (Old Airport light point-Zirakpur barrier)

4. Madhya Marg (Transport Chowk-Railway light point)

5. Vikas Marg (Sector 45/46)

6. Vikas Marg (Sector 46/49)

WHAT YOU’LL SEE

Below 50 km/hr: Green display, with a message saying ‘Thank you’

50-60 km/hr: Orange display, with a message saying ‘Slow down’

Above 60 km/hr: Red display, with a message saying ‘Danger’

