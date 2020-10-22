e-paper
Dushyant Chautala accuses Punjab CM of cheating farmers by passing farm bills

Dushyant Chautala accuses Punjab CM of cheating farmers by passing farm bills

"I request Punjab chief minister not to cheat farmers. If they've to bring a law, then they should've brought it for crops produced at large level by farmers, which sell at a lower rate than minimum support price (MSP) in the market," Chautala told reporters.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 18:09 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Chandigarh
Chandigarh, India - August 27, 2020: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, India on Thursday, August 27, 2020. (HT Photo)(HT file photo)
         

After Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday also accused the Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh of cheating farmers of Punjab by passing agriculture bills in the state assembly.

“I request Punjab chief minister not to cheat farmers. If they’ve to bring a law, then they should’ve brought it for crops produced at large level by farmers, which sell at a lower rate than minimum support price (MSP) in the market,” Chautala told reporters.

Yesterday, a war of words began between Kejriwal and Amarinder Singh, after Delhi chief minister responded to a tweet by CMO Punjab in which Punjab chief minister accused both the Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal of “double standards”.

Kejriwal and Amarinder Singh took swipes at each other on Twitter over the agriculture bills passed by Punjab assembly with the Delhi CM accusing the Punjab CM of “enacting a drama” and “befooling people”.

Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution rejecting three farm laws enacted by the central government as also the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill with the chief minister later leading a delegation to the Governor VP Singh Badnore urging him to give his assent to three bills passed by the assembly.

Punjab is the first state to reject the three farm laws which were enacted after passage of relevant bills in the monsoon session of parliament last month.

The assembly passed three bills “unanimously” to “protect MSP and check hoarding of foodgrains”.

The House also passed by voice vote an amendment to CrPC for exempting farmers from the attachment of land up to 2.5 acres.

The assembly passed Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2020.

