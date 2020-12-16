e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Fog chills Punjab, Haryana with Amritsar coldest at 2 degrees Celsius

Fog chills Punjab, Haryana with Amritsar coldest at 2 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature of Chandigarh fell to 6.2 degrees on Wednesday, a 3.4-degree fall as compared to Tuesday.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 17:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Young devotees taking a dip in the
Young devotees taking a dip in the (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

Fog engulfed most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday morning with the meteorological department forecasting colder days ahead.

“Fog started forming in the region due to the humidity caused by the recent rains. Visibility was between 50 and 200 metres in most stations of the two states and Chandigarh,” a weather department official said.

Amritsar was the coldest in the plains with a minimum of 2 degrees Celsius, which was 2.3 degrees below normal and a 6.8-degree fall from Tuesday’s minimum. Ludhiana and Patiala recorded lows of 6.2 and 6.5 degrees, respectively.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest at 3.4 degrees, which was 3.3 degrees below normal and a 2-degree fall from Monday’s temperature. It was followed by Hisar at 4 degrees and Ambala at 5.5 degrees.

The minimum temperature of Chandigarh fell to 6.2 degrees on Wednesday, a 3.4-degree fall as compared to Tuesday, and 0.4 degrees below normal. This is the lowest that the temperature has fallen this season in Chandigarh.

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi walks out of Parl panel meet, says wastage of time
Rahul Gandhi walks out of Parl panel meet, says wastage of time
WHO’s team to go to China in January for Covid-19 origin probe
WHO’s team to go to China in January for Covid-19 origin probe
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
India may blacklist some telecom equipment vendors for security
India may blacklist some telecom equipment vendors for security
Nearly half of Singapore’s migrant workers infected with Covid-19
Nearly half of Singapore’s migrant workers infected with Covid-19
PM Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University’s centenary celebrations
PM Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University’s centenary celebrations
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In