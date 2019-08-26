Four IAS officers among eight transferred in Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 23:42 IST

CHANDIGARH

The Punjab government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of four IAS and four PCS officers with immediate effect.

An official spokesperson said Manvesh Singh Sidhu, special secretary, school education, has been given additional charge of special secretary, health and family welfare. Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal is the new director, land records, settlement, consolidation and land acquisition, Jalandhar.

Devinder Singh has been posted director, social justice, empowerment and minorities and in addition executive director, Punjab State Schedule Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation, while Puneet Goyal has been posted as additional registrar, cooperative societies (administration) with additional charge of managing director, Sugarfed.

PCS officer Karnail Singh has been posted as joint chief electoral officer, Punjab, with additional charge of additional secretary, revenue and rehabilitation, whereas Latif Ahmed is now sub-divisional magistrate, Phagwara. Avneet Kaur has been posted as joint CEO, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion, with additional charge of joint director, mining, and land acquisition collector, industries and commerce. Jai Inder Singh has been posted as executive magistrate, Jalandhar, with additional charge of land acquisition collector, Improvement Trust, Jalandhar.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 23:42 IST