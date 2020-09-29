e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Gian Chand Gupta wants action against contractors for delaying Panchkula projects

Gian Chand Gupta wants action against contractors for delaying Panchkula projects

Held discussions on Tuesday on building bus queue shelters, fire stations and entrance gates or swagat dwars in the city and villages and repairs of roads and lanes

chandigarh Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta.
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta.(HT Photo)
         

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta has sought action against contractors for delaying development work in the city.

In a review meeting on Tuesday with municipal officials to check the progress of projects in the district’s sectors and villages, Gupta expressed displeasure at the slow pace of work.

Discussions were held on the construction of bus queue shelters, entrance gates or swagat dwars in the city and villages, construction of three fire stations, repairs of roads and lanes and maintenance of the sewerage pipeline.

‘Streamline MC work’

Along with this, the MLA reviewed progress reports on community centres, entry gates and animal hospitals in various villages. Not satisfied with what he heard, Gupta instructed the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Mahavir Yadav and superintendent Vijay Goel ensure the quick completion of all work and streamlining of the MC’s functioning.

“Contractors who are not completing the works within the prescribed limit should be blacklisted,” he said.

When Gupta was told that Vidyut Nigam officials had not removed power lines, which had led to the delay in work on the swagat dwar in Toka village, he called for strict action against them, an official statement read.

On the progress report of the proposed animal hospital in Ramgarh, the MLA was told that work would start after a map of the hospital ordered from the animal husbandry department was received.

The sewerage problem of Billa village and progress of community buildings were also discussed.

Clampdown on illegal mining ordered

Taking cognisance of the illegal mining in Sukhdershanpur village and areas adjacent to the Punjab border of sectors 27 and 28, Gupta sought action against those responsible.

