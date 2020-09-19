Guest column: Three cheers for Balbir Singh Junior, a hockey player not many know about

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 23:54 IST

Hockey legend late Balbir Singh (Senior) who brought laurels to the country is a much admired figure in India. However, not many remember his contemporary Balbir Singh (Junior), an outstanding hockey player of the same era and a very media shy person.

Balbir Singh (Jr) was born on May 2, 1932, at Sansarpur (Jalandhar), which is known as the nursery of hockey players in India. As was customary, he took to playing hockey from the early age of six and later became a player of national fame.

While studying at Lyallpur Khalsa College in Jalandhar in 1951, he was selected to play for the Indian hockey team touring Afghanistan and was also a part of the Punjab state hockey team for the Nationals at Madras in 1951 as well as at Calcutta in 1952. Besides playing against Pakistan at Lahore during this period, his team also won the Dhyan Chand Hockey Tournament at Delhi in 1953-54.

As he completed his graduation from DAV College in Jalandhar, the name of Balbir Singh (Jr) is inscribed on the roll of honour boards there as well as Lyallpur Khalsa College.

He was the captain of the Punjab University team. They won an inter-university tournament at Sagar under his captaincy. His other team-mates were Balkishan, Prithipal, Charles Stephen, and Kulwant Arora, who went on to become Olympians later. At Sagar, a representative of the East Bengal League met and wooed him with an attractive package.

Controversy arose when he played for Calcutta League and the Punjab Hockey Association objected on the grounds that he had not sought their permission and stopped him from playing. Balbir Singh (Jr) then met Ashwini Kumar, (president of the association), who was then the commandant of the Police Training School at Phillaur, for clearance to play.

However, Ashwini Kumar instructed him to join the Punjab police team, which at that time was playing the Gold Cup Tournament at Bombay.

When Balbir Singh (Jr) pleaded that the Calcutta League would suspend him if he did so, Ashwini Kumar retorted: “You deserve that.”

Ashwini Kumar offered him a job as sub-inspector if he chose to join Punjab police, but Balbir Singh (Jr) chose not to accept because he felt there was lot of friction in the Punjab police team amongst some prominent players.

He then returned to Calcutta and Bengal state selected him to play for them as centre forward in the National Games at Bangalore. By then his friend Sarpal Singh had joined Indian Railways, and on his recommendation Balbir Singh (Jr) joined the engineering wing of Indian Railways as an apprentice permanent way inspector (PWI). He represented the Indian Railways Hockey team on tours to various European countries such as the erstwhile Czechoslovakia, Spain, Switzerland and Italy as well as three test matches at Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and won most of the matches.

During the National Tournament at Jalandhar in 1956, he played so well that people say he even overshadowed Balbir Singh (Sr) of Punjab Police.

This player was instrumental in the success of the Indian Railways team, which won the National Hockey Championship for three consecutive years in 1957-1959. He was one of the 18 players selected for Olympics at Melbourne.

His career took a turn in 1962, when he joined the Army as an emergency commissioned officer. He played for the Services hockey team at the National Hockey Tournaments at Delhi. While in the Army he played test matches against the visiting Kenyan Team.

Balbir Singh (Jr) retired as a Major in 1984 and is now settled in Chandigarh. Post-retirement, he was an active golfer at the Chandigarh Golf Club. Now an octogenarian and a few health issues notwithstanding, he is basking in the glory of his career as a sportsman of national fame as well as a Defence officer, though he did not seek any limelight.

wcdpsbajwa@gmail.com

The hockey player spoke to the author, who is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor.