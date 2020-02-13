HC asks Haryana, Chandigarh to look into demand of banning Punjabi film Shooter

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:50 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday directed the Haryana government and Chandigarh administration to decide whether they wanted to ban the release of Shooter, a biopic on slain gangster Sukha Kahlwan. Punjab banned the movie on February 9.

The high court bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli asked Haryana and the UT to decide on a representation submitted by lawyer HC Arora, who had approached the authorities in both states asking them to ban the movie.

In his plea, Arora said the trailer of the Punjabi film shows violence and glorifies it through visuals and songs that praise Kahlwan.

If Haryana and the UT do not ban the movie, Punjab’s move would be rendered futile, Arora told the court.

Arora had told court that the gangster was involved in about three dozen criminal cases, including murder cases, and was shot dead in public by a rival gang. The court was also told that on July 22, 2019, the high court had directed all SSPs and DCs in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to ensure that songs glorifying violence, liquor orwine are not played in public.

It was also told that an FIR had already been registered against the producer of the movie in Mohali on February 9 on charges of sedition. Such a movie, therefore, should not be allowed to be screened anywhere in the country, the petitioners said. The movie is set to release on February 21.