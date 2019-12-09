HC fines Punjab’s former district attorney ₹10 lakh

chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has fined a former district attorney (DA) of Punjab with ₹10 lakh for making a false statement against a senior Punjab police officer, who was probing an FIR registered by the DA.

The former DA, Narinder Singh Kahlon, had alleged before court that inspector general of police V Neerja, who was heading the special investigation team (SIT) in this case herself had changed the members of the SIT on her own. He had said that investigations carried out by her were biased as the concerned station house officer, Paramjit Singh, whom the DA had accused of siding with the other party, remained posted as personal security officer to her when she was posted in Amritsar.

When these allegations were made on November 28, the state’s counsel had told court that they were factually incorrect. The court had then cautioned the former DA that if his assertions are found false, he would be burdened with a fine of Rs10 lakh.

The next day, Neerja appeared and stated that the officer in question had never been posted with her. The service record of the SHO was also produced which also proved the same. It also came to light that senior officers were kept in the loop by Neerja while reconstituting the SIT.

“The petitioner is a retired district attorney. It is expected that an educated officer, who is well versed with the working of courts is at least expected to conduct himself in a responsible manner. Before leveling allegations/ imputations against a senior officer, that too, in the Court of law, particularly when the petitioner is not certain about the facts, cannot be permitted,” the high court observed, imposing a cost of Rs 10 lakh on him to be deposited with the ‘poor patients welfare fund’ of the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The former DA had approached high court in 2017 leveling allegations of bias into investigation by local police and seeking a probe into his case by director bureau of investigation Punjab, a demand subsequently accepted by the government. The FIR pertained to a clash reported at the kiln run by the former DA in which his employees were beaten up and locks of his office were broken. The allegations were against some local politician and a dozen odd others including the SHO.

