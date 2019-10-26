Health, fire departments in Patiala to remain functional all through today

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:47 IST

The health department has directed government hospitals to keep their medical emergency services open for 24 hours on Sunday . Emergency services will operational at government health institutes including Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Government Rajindra hospital, and other sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres.

The decision was taken keeping in mind any untoward incidents which may occur during Diwali celebrations. The department has also issued an advisory on maintaining safety while bursting of fireworks and urged residents to celebrate this festival in an eco-friendly manner. A doctor, pleading anonymity said, “The complaints of burn injuries, irritation in the skin, eyes, throat and ears in the emergency wards of government hospitals is common during Diwali.”

Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra, said, “We have requested people to observe an eco-friendly Diwali. The bursting of firecrackers cause pollution and has ill-effects on human health. So, people should avoid it. People should follow certain precautionary measures if they want to burst crackers.”

“The bursting of fireworks should be done in an open space. Minors should do it in the presence of adults.People should avoid wearing silk and loose clothes which may catch fire,” he added.

“One should be rushed to a hospital immediately in case of any injury. In case of any mishap, medical emergency services will remain open for 24 hours at all government hospital,” Malhotra said.

The fire department will remain on high alert on Sunday. The department has finalised its mobilisation plan of fire and emergency services for the festival. All staff members of the department will also be on duty. The department has placed fire tenders at all sensitive points of the city to provide quick service in case of an emergency.

Fire officer Madan Kumar said, “ Fire tenders were placed near the cracker markets at the Polo Ground, district administration office, city bus stand, Industrial Area, Tyagi Market, Sanauri Adda and other places. As many as eight fire tenders have been positioned at high risk areas and will stay there till Monday. Moreover, the leaves of staff members have also been restricted.” He urged people to call them immediately in case of a mishap.

